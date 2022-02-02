Colusa County announced last week that it has initiated litigation against the city of Colusa in an effort to seek an injunction on the expanded Colusa Industrial Park residential development project.
With Colusa Industrial Properties named as a real party of interest, the county’s filing requests a temporary restraining order on development activity until an injunction hearing can be held to determine the need for an additional environmental review in lieu of the project’s expansion, according to a news release issued by the county.
“Colusa County is in full support of the Colusa Industrial Park residential project as originally proposed and approved,” said Supervisor Merced Corona, chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors, in a statement on Tuesday. “Our concern is with the environmental consequences and threat to public safety that the expanded project may pose as a result of the City of Colusa neglecting to follow land use law. We’re simply requesting that a proper environmental review be conducted on this substantially changed project.”
In 2007, the expanded Colusa Industrial Park residential development project planned for 151 acres of land north and northwest of the Colusa County Airport was to include a mixed-use community with 286 residential units, improvements to the existing golf course, and various commercial and office uses, the county said.
After the Colusa County Airport Land Use Commission (ALUC) reviewed the proposed project for consistency with the Colusa County Airport Land Use Compatibility Plan (ALUCP) in December 2007, the ALUC ultimately found that the proposed development was inconsistent with the ALUCP, the county said.
In May 2008, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors reviewed the project, the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) and the ALUC’s report. The supervisors then adopted a Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program (MMRP). As a result, supervisors overruled the ALUC’s finding of inconsistency and approved the development contingent upon the implementation of a number of significant changes and mitigation measures to address the ALUC’s findings.
As time progressed, the project property was annexed into the city of Colusa in September 2015. In 2016, the city approved a development agreement and subdivision map amendment that increased the number of low-density single-family lots to 180 units along with other amendments, the county said.
The city approved a series of additional changes to the project over the next several years, all of which were entered into without further environmental review, the county claimed.
The county also said the city “neglected to refer these entitlement actions to the ALUC prior to review and approval.”
Because of the “substantial changes” made by the city, Colusa County said it determined that “the new project was inconsistent with the Board of Supervisors’ original approval in 2008, and the additional entitlements triggered ALUC review pursuant to the requirements of the ALUCP.”
The county said the ALUC adopted a resolution on March 11, 2021, that said the project was inconsistent with the ALUCP.
In response, the city of Colusa “overrode the ALUC’s findings and proceeded to move forward with the expanded project without adequate environmental review or explanation on how the City has complied with the mitigation measures adopted with the 2008 EIR,” the county said.
Colusa County said it supports the Colusa Industrial Park residential project as it was originally approved and mitigated. It is now requesting that the city “cease development that falls outside of this original approval until a full environmental review is conducted on the substantially changed proposed project and detailed explanation on how the City of Colusa has complied with the adopted mitigation measures. The environmental consequences of this expanded project, coupled with the safety concerns for the community, and the impacts to the Colusa County Airport are far too great to not be properly studied.”