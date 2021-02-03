Two additional COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in Colusa County, bringing the county’s total to 11.
The first death was reported on Friday and the second death was reported on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 1,972 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 65 new cases since Jan. 26.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 130 are active cases in isolation – including seven individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 1,831 people have recovered from the virus.
Colusa County completed Phase 1A of the vaccination schedule last week and has now moved on to Phase 1B.
Within this phase, persons aged 65 years and older; persons aged 16-64 years with medical conditions that increase virus risk; healthcare professionals not included in Phase 1A; law enforcement personnel; food packing and distribution centers; agriculture, manufacturing and grocery workers; teachers, school staff, and childcare providers; high risk for severe illness with underlying conditions; U.S. Postal Service personnel; and public transit personnel are next in line to be vaccinated.
Individuals within this group are encouraged to contact their personal health care provider for additional information about how to obtain a vaccination.
According to the county’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, a total of 1,890 vaccines have been received in Colusa County as of Tuesday. Of those, 264 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 815 have been distributed to local health care partners.