Tri Counties Bank is helping local graduates prepare for real world finances by donating a copy of a financial literacy book written by a county native to all Colusa County seniors this year.
The book, “How to Adult – Personal Finance for the Real World,” is written by 2005 Colusa High School graduate Jake Cousineau and includes topics ranging from compound interest and mutual funds to Roth IRAs and insurance deductibles.
“I wrote this book because there were no texts available that broke down financial topics in an approachable way for young adults,” said Cousineau. “The success I have had with my students showed me that this profoundly important topic is teachable and I hope the book’s lessons help others prepare for the financial realities of adulthood.”
Cousineau is currently a teacher of Personal Finance at La Reina High School and Middle School in Thousand Oaks.
Tri Counties Bank Executive Vice President Daniel Bailey said the bank is thrilled to financially support Cousineau’s efforts to educate young adults.
“As a community-focused financial institution, we certainly appreciate and respect the work Jake has done with this book, as the content is much-needed for our young adults. To support putting this book in the hands of all Colusa County graduating seniors is an absolute pleasure.”
Michael West, Colusa County Superintendent of Schools, said he is personally proud of Cousineau and his book.
“I am also thankful for Daniel Bailey and Tri Counties Bank for their collaboration with Jake in getting this book to all Colusa County high school seniors, free of charge for this year and the next three years,” said West.
“How to Adult - Personal Finance for the Real World,” is available for purchase on Amazon.