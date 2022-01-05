Candidates interested in running for an office on the June 7 statewide Direct Primary Election may obtain petition in-lieu filing fee forms from the Colusa County Elections Office to collect signatures to cover all or part of the filing fee required to run for office.
The following Colusa County offices will be on the June ballot: Supervisor District 1; Supervisor District 5; Assessor; Auditor – Controller; Clerk-Recorder; District Attorney; Sheriff-Coroner; Treasurer-Tax Collector; Superintendent of Schools and Superior Court Judge.
The following state and federal offices will be up for reelection in June as well: a partial termUnited States Senator; a full term United States Senator; Governor; Lt. Governor; Secretary of State; Controller; Treasurer; Attorney General; Insurance Commissioner; Member State Board of Equalization, Dist. 1; U.S. Representative in Congress, District 1; Member California State Assembly, District 4 and the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
For all offices, except County Supervisor, petition forms were made available on Monday.
For the offices of County Supervisor, petition forms will be available on Jan. 11 – 28 days after the adoption of new supervisorial district boundaries.
Potential candidates may collect signatures from registered voters of the district that have a per-signature dollar value to cover all or part of the filing fee.
Signature In-Lieu Petitions may be obtained from the Colusa County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters (Elections Office) located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 200, Colusa. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. On deadline dates, the office will have extended hours and remain open until 5 p.m.
Candidates for Superior Court Judge, must file a Declaration of Intention between Jan. 31 and Feb. 9.
The filing fee, or Signatures In-Lieu Petitions that cover all or part of the filing fee are due at the time of filing the Declaration of Intention. The filing fee is nonrefundable.
For more information on signatures in-lieu of filing fee petitions, filing fees and office requirements, call the County Clerk-Recorder/Elections Office at 530-458-0500 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.