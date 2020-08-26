As part of their Coronavirus Relief Fund spending plan, the county of Colusa has allocated a portion of the $2.2 million dollars allotted to them by the state to four community investment programs, including one dedicated to small business support.
According to a release issued by the county, businesses with one to five employees, including sole proprietors and the self-employed, are eligible for up to $5,000 in grant funding and business with six to 25 employees are eligible for up to $10,000 in grant funding.
“Grant funds may be used to mitigate lost revenue due to business interruptions or closure and other expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” stated the release.
There is no repayment requirement, read the release, and funds may be used on expenses including payroll and benefit costs, unemployment insurance costs incurred by the recipient as an employer; rent or mortgage payments; utility costs; inventory supplies required to safely reopen the business, including Personal Protective Equipment, disinfectants and sanitizers; and expenditures to adapt spaces for outdoor services or dining.
“The goal of the grant program is to provide a temporary source of emergency capital to help local, businesses sustain operations and address COVID-19 related financial impacts,” it was stated in the release.
While most small businesses within the county will qualify for this program, businesses in the cannabis industry, national chains that are not locally owned, religious organizations and gambling establishments are not eligible. A complete list of eligibility requirements can be found in the grant application packet.
The applications can be completed online at https://www.countyofcolusa.org/925/Community-and-Economic-Development.
Grant applications not completed online can be mailed to or dropped off at the Colusa County Community Development Department, 220 Twelfth Street, Colusa, Ca, 95932.
Applications will be accepted Aug. 26 through Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Grant recipients will be required to submit evidence that their funds have been spent in a timely manner and for the purpose stated in the application by no later than Dec. 1 and any unspent funds must be returned to Colusa County at that time.
For more information, call Tana Loudon at 458-0486 or tloudon@countyofcolusa.com.