Colusa County Supervisor Corona weighs in on local government

Colusa County District 1 Supervisor Jose Merced Corona took the helm as chair of the board in early January and he said the delegation plans to continue making themselves readily available to the community that they serve.
“We are the first line of government for most people since we deal with local issues,” said Corona.
While state and federal government decisions affect local communities, Corona said the board will remain focused on the needs of Colusa County.
“The rural setting is pretty special,” said Corona. “It allows you to have direct contact with your representatives unlike bigger areas do and that is a big advantage – people get to be heard.”
In the small community of Colusa County, where everybody knows each other, Corona said the public can speak with their local representatives while in their office or at one of the many community events that they frequently attend. Their cell phone numbers are also not hard to find, said Corona, should constituents want to get in touch with them that way.
At this time, Corona said the board will continue to prioritize the current drought situation while trying to obtain more funding for the Sites Reservoir Project.
“If we don’t have water, we don’t have anything,” said Corona. “We all depend on it.”
Corona, a retired Colusa County Sheriff’s sergeant and Arbuckle native, said he has been following the development of the Sites Reservoir Project for decades now and is eager to see the work come to fruition.
Moving into the third calendar year, the board has also been navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and, according to Corona, the constituents of Colusa County seem to be largely divided on how to deal with the ongoing issues related to the health and safety of the community.
“We as a board decided early on that we would not enforce any kind of local mandates,” said Corona.
Despite the many challenges posed by the pandemic, Corona said he feels the county was successful in keeping county offices open for business and accessible to the community during the pandemic. He also said the county made the decision to give the majority of state and federal pandemic assistance funding received back to the local economy.
“We as a board thought it was best to give the funding back to the businesses within the community that were hurting,” said Corona.
Moving forward, Corona said the board plans to continue to implement their open door policy and they appreciate the feedback from the community.
“We will continue to be there when and if people need to bounce something off of us,” said Corona.