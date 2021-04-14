Colusa County ended February with an unemployment rate of 15.9 percent, ranking it last in California – tied with Imperial County for the highest unemployment rate, according to the latest numbers from the Employment Development Department.
Glenn County was ranked 25th in the state with a rate of 7.6 percent in February.
Both counties saw a slight improvement compared to the month prior with Colusa County’s unemployment rate being 16 percent in January while Glenn County’s was 8 percent.
California’s unemployment rate was 8.4 percent in February while the nation’s rate was 6.6 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw an increase in available jobs include farm (150 jobs); manufacturing (30 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); leisure and hospitality (30 jobs); and government (40 jobs).
Glenn County industries that saw an increase in available jobs include farm (90 jobs); mining, logging and construction (20 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (10 jobs).