Colusa County has partnered with Recology to host a series of community clean-up days in the coming weeks and the first two events are scheduled to take place Friday.
From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. community clean-up collections will be set up at the Grimes Branch Library, 240 Main Street, Grimes and the corner of Seventh and Market Streets in College City, with debris boxes available for residents to dispose of household waste and approved debris at no charge.
“In addition to the clean-up, county representatives will be on-site to address questions and concerns, and provide updates on local programs and initiatives,” read a release issued by Colusa County. “These representatives include the Code Compliance Officer, Building Inspector, and the District Supervisor for each event.”
Items that will not be accepted during the clean-up events include hazardous materials such as batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.; E-waste including televisions, computer monitors and accessories, VCRs, CD/DVD players, stereo equipment, microwaves, etc.; asbestos tiles or pipe; compressed gas; concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, or sand; pr treated wood waste.
For more information, call 458-0508.