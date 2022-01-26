Colusa County to host Pfizer vaccination clinic today

In an effort to prevent hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19, Colusa County Public Health will host a Pfizer vaccination clinic today.
According to Colusa County Health officials, the clinic will be open to all individuals aged 12 years of age and older, regardless of where individuals are at in their shot series and first dose, second dose and booster shots will be administered.
“All individuals aged five and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot,” read a release issued by Colusa County. “In addition, COVID-19 boosters are recommended for individuals aged 12 and up.”
Colusa County health officials recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is safe and effective at protecting against the virus.
“Some people who have received the COVID-19 shot MAY still get sick – however, data from clinical studies suggests that when this happens the shot might help keep you from getting seriously ill,” read the release.
According to officials, those who receive the vaccination may experience flu-like symptom side effects for a day or two but this is normal and means the vaccine is working.
The COVID-19 vaccination cannot give you the virus, said health officials, and it will not change your DNA.
As of Monday, Colusa County health officials reported 361 active COVID-19 cases, an increase of 19 cases from the week prior. Of the active cases, four individuals are hospitalized. In total, 3,924 COVID-19 cases have been reported within the county since the onset of the pandemic and 26 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Health officials reported that the seven-day average for positive cases per 100,000 residents was 98.6 percent Jan. 24.
To date, an estimated 52.7 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated as of Monday, according to officials, which accounted for roughly 10,096 individuals.
The COVID-19 vaccination is available to the public at no cost and insurance or immigration status will not affect one’s ability to be vaccinated.
The vaccination clinic will be held today (Wednesday) at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster Street, Colusa, from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
To register for the clinic, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9yfw4e.
For more information on COVID-19 clinics within Colusa County, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.