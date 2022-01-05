Colusa County Public Health will host a series of targeted COVID-19 vaccination clinics in January.
“We encourage you to protect yourself, and your loved ones - get vaccinated today!,” read a release issued by the county.
At this time, all individuals five years and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots are now recommended for individuals aged 16 years of age and older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The Omicron variant is easier to catch, and easier to transmit than earlier strains of COVID-19,” read the release. “Luckily, COVID-19 vaccines are proven to be highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.”
The first clinic, which administered pediatric first and second doses, was held in the multipurpose room at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, on Tuesday.
A second clinic to administer Moderna booster shots will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Festival Hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 TenthStreet, Colusa, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
As of Jan. 3, there have been 3,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County. Currently, there are 58 active cases, one of which is hospitalized, and 26 virus-related deaths have been reported, one of which was reported this week.
For more information on COVID-19 clinics within Colusa County, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.