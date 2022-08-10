The Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services will host a series of tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap) vaccine clinics in August specifically for incoming seventh-grade students.
The Tdap vaccine can prevent tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis and the state of California requires children entering seventh grade to have received at least their first dose of the Tdap vaccine.
According to Colusa County Health and Human Services (HHSD) officials, diphtheria and pertussis spread from person to person while tetanus enters the body through cuts or wounds.
“Tetanus (T) causes painful stiffening of the muscles,” according to a release issued by Colusa County HHSD. “Tetanus can lead to serious health problems, including being unable to open the mouth, having trouble swallowing and breathing, or death. Diphtheria (D) can lead to difficulty breathing, heart failure, paralysis, or death. Pertussis (aP), also known as ‘whooping cough,’ can cause uncontrollable, violent coughing that makes it hard to breathe, eat, or drink. Pertussis can be extremely serious especially in babies and young children, causing pneumonia, convulsions, brain damage, or death. In teens and adults, it can cause weight loss, loss of bladder control, passing out, and rib fractures from severe coughing.”
The Tdap vaccine clinics will be held at the Colusa County Free Library, 738 Market St. in Colusa, on Aug. 11, 16 and 18 from 1-3 p.m.
To register your child for an appointment, call 530-458-0380.