The Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services, in partnership with the California Department of Public Health, announced on Tuesday the opening of a COVID-19 testing site at the Migrant Farm Housing Center in Williams.
According to a release issued by the county, the testing site, located at 400 Theater Road, Williams, will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. through the remainder of the farming season, which typically runs April through October.
Walk-ins will be accepted but registration is preferred and those interested in receiving a COVID-19 test can register at the Migrant Housing Office located onsite Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
More information about migrant farm housing in Colusa County can be found at www.countyofcolusa.org/550/Migrant-Farm-Housing.
Colusa County remains in the orange, moderately restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week as the county continues to see an influx in COVID-19 case numbers.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,216 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 12 cases since April 20.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 23 are active cases in isolation, and there are three virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,177 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County is averaging 5.7 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 3.7 percent. These numbers reflect orange tier matrix within the state’s tier system for the second week in a row.
Residents of Colusa County 16 years of age and older, regardless of occupation, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and the county continues to offer several vaccination clinics.
As of Tuesday, 12,320 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 4,785 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,280 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.