The Colusa County Transit will be offering a series of free fare days, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans.
“The grant is given out to encourage ridership and lower greenhouse emissions,” said Tomas Simms, transit manager.
Passengers that utilize the dial-a-ride system will receive free transportation on the fixed-timed routes traveling between Arbuckle, Colusa, Grimes, Maxwell, Princeton, Sites, Stonyford, Williams and Yuba City one week each month for the rest of the year.
To celebrate 40 years of business, the Colusa County Transit will also be offering free transportation the entire month of October.
Simms said riders can expect a lot more free fares days in the future as well.
“There are plenty more to come,” Simms said. “Towards the end of the year we will schedule more free fare days for next year as well.”
All riders must call the Transit office to schedule a ride. Drivers are not allowed to schedule passenger rides from the bus.
Riders must be 10 years old or older to ride alone.
Simms said free fare days exclude medical transports because these rides are funded by separate grant money.
A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182.
The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.