The Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that the county will transition the vaccination eligibility matrix to a simple, age-based system to reduce confusion and allow for a more organized, equitable distribution to those most at risk.
“Age-based distribution has proven to be a successful and efficient means to get people vaccinated,” stated Dr. Gregory Burt, Colusa County Public Health Officer. “When we receive our limited allocation of vaccines from the state we need to proceed as efficiently as possible – age-based eligibility allows us to do just that.”
According to a release issued by the county, Colusa County Public Health will begin administering vaccines directly to residents through a series of assigned clinics.
“Utilizing a new online platform, eligible residents will be able to self-register for individual vaccination appointments as clinics are established,” it was stated in the release.
DHHS has also established an online vaccination platform, according to the release, that will allow residents to schedule appointments as vaccination clinics are established.
The first clinic, scheduled for today (Wednesday), is open to residents aged 65 and older, regardless of occupation or health conditions.
The clinic will operate from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and 170 appointments will be offered.
“Future clinics are slated to be scheduled each Wednesday and Friday as vaccine allocation and inventory allows,” it was stated in the release. “Local vaccine allocation from the California Department of Public Health remains extremely low and clinics will be established as vaccines allow.”
According to the release, Colusa County receives an average of 200 doses every ten days.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,139 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 14 new cases since Feb. 24.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 25 are active cases in isolation – including one individual that is hospitalized at this time. For the first time in months, zero COVID-related hospitalizations were reported on Monday but one person had been admitted as of Tuesday morning.
To date, 2,101 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County and a total of 13 deaths related to the virus have been reported.
As of Monday, 3,820 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 1,202 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 1,370 have been distributed to local health care partners.
For more information or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.