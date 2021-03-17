Colusa County advanced to the red, less restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system on Sunday.
The move was prompted by the county’s COVID-19 metrics for the week of Feb. 20-27 as well as the state hitting its goal of administering two million vaccines in underserved communities, according to a release issued by Colusa County officials.
Colusa County is currently averaging 5.7 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 2.9 percent.
“Advancement in the red (substantial) tier allows for additional indoor activities, and loosens capacity limits to several activity and business tiers,” it was stated in the release.
Within the red tier, restaurants and places of worship are permitted to operate indoors with 25 percent maximum capacity, or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
Gyms can reopen indoor operations as well, with a maximum capacity of ten percent.
Breweries and wineries are allowed to operate outdoors only, with modifications including reservation-based visits with a 90-minute time limit, table seating only and facilities must close by 8 p.m.
Bars that do not serve food must remain closed at this time.
To move into the orange, moderately restrictive tier, Colusa County will need to average a daily case rate, per 100K residents, of between one and 3.9 new cases per day as well as a 2-4.9 percent positivity rate for the entire county.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,155 positive COVID-19 cases within the county, with no new cases reported in the last week.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 17 are active cases in isolation, including one virus-related hospitalization at this time.
To date, 2,124 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County and 14 virus-related deaths have been reported.
While positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to show signs of improvement, the county continues to work though Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule.
As of Friday, 5,620 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 2,120 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 1,790 have been distributed to local health care partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.