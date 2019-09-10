The unemployment rate in Colusa County improved slightly in July compared to the month prior, according to the latest figures from the Employment Development Department.
In July, it was reported that the unemployment rate in the county was 10.2 percent, compared to June’s 10.5 percent.
Colusa County’s rate still lags behind the state’s 4.4 percent – the county was ranked second to last in the state with only Imperial County having a higher unemployment rate of 20.7 percent.
Some industries saw an increase in jobs, such as mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); manufacturing (240 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (30 jobs); and financial activities (10 jobs).
Other industries saw a decrease in jobs, including farm (110 jobs); service providing (250 jobs); educational and health services (40 jobs); leisure and hospitality (10 jobs); and government (230 jobs).