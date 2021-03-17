Colusa County reported the second highest unemployment rate out of the state’s 58 counties, according to the latest numbers from the Employment Development Department. The unemployment rate in Glenn County saw a slight increase.
Colusa County’s rate was 15.6 percent in January and 14 percent in December while Glenn County’s unemployment rate was 7.9 percent in January compared to 7.6 percent the month prior.
California’s unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in January and the nation’s was 6.8 percent.
Colusa County industries that saw a decrease in available jobs include farm (370 jobs); mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); manufacturing (70 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (30 jobs); leisure and hospitality (20 jobs); and government (10 jobs).
An industry that saw an increase in jobs was educational and health services (20 jobs).
Several industries in Glenn County saw a decrease in available jobs, including farm (140 jobs); mining, logging and construction (30 jobs); manufacturing (20 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (60 jobs); professional and business services (30 jobs); educational and health services (20 jobs); leisure and hospitality (10 jobs); and government (10 jobs).
Glenn County was ranked 24th out of California’s 58 counties for lowest unemployment rate while Colusa County was ranked 57th – with only Imperial County reporting a higher unemployment rate of 16.5 percent.