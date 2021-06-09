Officials in Colusa County are urging residents to prepare and report conditions in the early stages of drought during this very dry summer season.
“Access to safe, clean, and readily available water is important for public health, and it is important to prepare for potential drought-related well problems so you are not caught off- guard,” said Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Russ Jones. “While the area south of Williams and around Arbuckle are at higher risk of dry wells, we all play a role in conservation during these crucial months.”
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office, the state is currently experiencing its driest year on record since 1977, and local groundwater levels are at an all-time low.
In May, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 41 California counties, including Colusa, as a result of these drought conditions.
According to the release, to prepare for a drought residents should determine the condition of their well; test water quality in their well regularly; stockpile enough bottled water for a minimum seven-day household supply; develop a family plan to address potential well outages; develop a plan to supply water for pets and livestock in case of a well outage; and communicate drought preparedness plans with your neighbors, and work together.
“Colusa County property owners experiencing domestic well issues, whether drought-related or mechanical, are urged to report these issues to the Colusa County Water Resources Division via the Well Report Form for the purpose of providing important data that will allow the county to better understand our groundwater system, and to connect property owners with the resources and assistance that they need,” it was stated in the release.
The data collected will allow the county to seek state funding to support local programs, like the Household Water Tank Program and specific well locations will not be made public, according to the release.
Additionally, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services is developing a Household Water Tank Program to support property owners with domestic wells impacted by drought and property owners who have submitted a Well Report Form will be contacted directly once the program is launched.
To complete the Well Report Form, visit the Colusa County Water Resources Division’s drought webpage https://www.countyofcolusa.org/684/Drought and fill out the seven question form on the website. Users can also download and complete
the file in Microsoft Word.
The form can be submitted online or emailed to Mary Fahey, Water Resources Manager, at mfahey@countyofcolusa.org.
For more information, call the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services at 458-0218.