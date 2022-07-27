Colusa County vets to host annual picnic to promote camaraderie, resources

The Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2441 and the Maxwell American Legion Post No. 218 have teamed up again this year to host the annual Colusa County Veterans Picnic on July 30.
Colusa County Veterans Service Officer Don Parsons said the annual event began 13 years ago to bring together the veterans of Colusa County and their families.
“Getting together, sharing experiences, camaraderie and providing info for services they may have forgotten about or never thought to apply for,” said Parsons.
At the picnic, a meal of pulled pork, chicken or sausage will be served with beans, assorted chips, coleslaw and a soft drink or bottled water will be available to purchase for $15.
The meal ticket includes an entry into a raffle to win prizes donated by local businesses. Door prizes will be presented as well, said Parsons. There will also be other local veterans groups in attendance, including Yuba-Sutter Stand Down.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Maxwell American Legion and the Colusa Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“Proceeds help local county veterans in a time of need, such as a lift chair or new batteries for a scooter,” said Parsons.
The picnic will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
All veterans, their families and members of the community are welcome to attend.