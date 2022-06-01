Colusa County welcomes new Behavioral Health director

Colusa County’s newest Behavioral Health Director Dr. Anthony Hobson, Ph.D., officially assumed his new role, effective today.
In April, the Colusa County Board of Supervisors appointed Hobson with the responsibility of overseeing mental health, psychiatric, marriage and family counseling, and addictions treatment on behalf of Colusa County residents. Hobson succeeds interim Behavioral Health Director Noel O’Neill.
“Our state is making large investments in behavioral health, and we are excited to have Dr. Hobson on board to lead the execution of this effort at the local level,” said Supervisor Jose Merced Corona, chair of the Colusa County Board of Supervisors. “His background and experience will serve Colusa County residents well in a time when behavioral health services are absolutely critical.”
According to a release issued by Colusa County officials, Hobson received his doctorate in clinical psychology from Walden University, and his master’s degree in multicultural counseling from San Diego State University.
“In 2018, Dr. Hobson was appointed to the Council on Criminal Justice and Behavioral Health by then Governor Jerry Brown, and most recently served as Behavioral Health Director in Plumas County,” read the release.
Colusa County Behavioral Health provides counseling, crisis intervention, psychiatric medication services, information and referrals, mental health education, patients’ rights advocacy, peer support, and wellness and recovery groups.
For more information about Behavioral Health services provided within Colusa County, call 530-458-0520 or 888-793-6580.