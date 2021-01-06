The unemployment rate in Colusa County rose in November compared to the month prior while Glenn County’s decreased slightly, according to the most recent numbers from the Employment Development Department.
In Colusa County, the unemployment rate increased to 10.8 percent in November compared to 9.2 percent in October.
Glenn County’s unemployment rate slightly decreased to 6 percent in November compared to 6.1 percent the month prior.
California’s unemployment rate was 7.9 percent in November and the nation’s was 6.4 percent.
While the unemployment rate in Glenn County remained almost the same, several industries saw a decrease in available jobs, including farming (260 jobs); mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); manufacturing (20 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); professional and business services (10 jobs); educational and health services (50 jobs); leisure and hospitality (50 jobs); and government (60 jobs).
Industries that saw a decrease in available jobs in Colusa County include farming (250 jobs); manufacturing (310 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (40 jobs); and educational and health services (30 jobs).
Industries that saw an increase in jobs in November include mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (20 jobs); and government (200 jobs).
Out of California’s 58 counties, Glenn County ranked 16th for lowest unemployment rate and Colusa County ranked 57th.