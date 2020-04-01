Colusa Superior Court has been closed to the public for over a week now, with court proceedings minimized to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Access to justice is an important right of each citizen,” read a release issued by the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office. “The decision to limit functions within the court was made based on information provided by federal and state health officials and in an attempt to protect the public and staff from exposure to COVID-19.”
Chief Deputy District Attorney Brendan Farrell said that the court is handling mostly preliminary hearings and in-custody arraignments at the moment but are taking things day by day.
“We really don’t know what is going to happen,” said Farrell. “Our biggest concern is how long this could go on.”
According to the release, domestic violence restraining orders, juvenile detention hearings and emergency hearings are also being conducted during the closure that is expected to last until April 3.
Due to the limited access, the clerks window and the self-help center will be closed for the duration of the closure.
“Any parties with matters previously scheduled during the period of the closure will receive a notice of their rescheduled date,” read the release.
According to the release, further adjustments may be made to the court’s calendar, depending on the changing circumstances regarding the ongoing pandemic and the court will continue to monitor the situation and consult with the Judicial Council and local public health officials moving forward.
Last week, California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye issued a statewide order to suspend all jury trials in California superior courts for 60 days.
According to a release issued by the California Courts, the Chief Justice said her order is aimed at ensuring California courts—which remain open as “essential services” under Gov. Newsom’s stay-at-home executive order—can meet stringent health directives, such as maintaining a six-foot distance from others, to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“Courts cannot comply with these health restrictions and continue to operate as they have in the past,” said Cantil-Sakauye in the order. “Court proceedings require gatherings of court staff, litigants, attorneys, witnesses, and juries, well in excess of the numbers allowed for gathering under current executive and health orders. Many court facilities in California are ill-equipped to effectively allow the social distancing and other public health requirements required to protect people involved in court proceedings and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”
The order also includes directives to authorize courts to adopt any proposed rule or rule amendments intended to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and extend the time period to begin civil and criminal trials for 60 days.
According to Farrell, there were two jury trials scheduled in Colusa County during this 60-day period that will have to be rescheduled.
Farrell said when things do go back to normal, there is concern about the backlog of hearings that must be dealt with but the court plans to deal with the ever-changing situation as it unfolds.
While operations are limited, Farrell said the District Attorney’s Office will still be available during regular business hours to address questions or concerns.
For more information, call 458-0545 or visit www.colusa.courts.ca.gov.