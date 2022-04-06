Colusa Fair pageant deadlines approaching

With the Colusa County Fair making its return in June, the annual pageants featured at the event are a-go and deadlines to participate are rapidly approaching.
The Miss Colusa County Scholarship Pageant application deadline is 5 p.m. April 14.
“The Miss Colusa County Scholarship Pageant is not a beauty contest, but rather a program that fosters youth accomplishment, community service, academic achievements and recognition for excellence,” read a statement made by organizers.
Interested participants must be between the ages of 16 and 19 as of June 1 of this calendar year, be at least a junior in high school and maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0. They also must have been a resident of Colusa County and California for at least one year prior to the opening day of the fair.
An application fee of $150 must be turned in with the completed application signed by a parent or legal guardian. A photo must be included as well.
“The pageant provides an opportunity to enhance personal development in areas of self confidence, communication skills and good sportsmanship,” said organizers.
Applications are limited to the first 10 entries received. Entries will be time and date stamped as received.
According to organizers, contestants will be scored in six categories: a personal interview, on-stage personality and communication skills, academic achievements and extracurricular activities, community involvement, poise and personal concordance of beauty and commitment to the program.
The girl crowned Miss Colusa County will receive a $1,000 scholarship and Miss Colusa County Runner Up will receive a $500 scholarship.
The Miss Colusa County Scholarship Pageant will be held in the Grandstands at the Colusa County Fairgrounds on June 9 starting at 8 p.m.
Per tradition, the Mini-Miss pageant will also crown another young girl during the four days of fair festivities.
“The pageant will be a memorable experience filled with opportunity for you to gain pose, self confidence and to learn the valuable lesson of good sportsmanship,” said organizers.
Contestants must be between the ages of 9 and 12 and must not reach their 13th birthday on or before June. Contestants must also be a resident of Colusa County for at least six months prior to the pageant and a resident of California for no less than one year prior to the opening day of the fair.
Contestants may run for Mini-Miss no more than two times and may run consecutively.
Participants will be scored in four categories: a five minute personality interview, a speech, a visual poise with an impromptu question and a talent.
“All contestants enjoy the experience of participating in the event and receive a memento of the pageant plus an admission pass to the 2022 Fair,” according to organizers.
Contestants must complete the official pageant application and turn it into the Colusa County Fair Office with a parent or legal guardians signature and photo no later than 5 p.m. on April 15.
There is also a $150 application fee that must be paid via cash or credit card by a parent, sponsor or participant.
The first 12 entries will be dated and time-stamped in the order of their arrival.
The winner of the Mini-Miss pageant will receive a rhinestone tiara and sash as well as various gifts from local merchants.
The Miss Colusa County pageant is scheduled to take place Wednesday, June 8, at 7 p.m. in the Grandstands at the fairgrounds.
The application deadline for the Mr. Cinderfella Pageant is April 18.
“The Mr. Cinderfella Pageant provides the opportunity to enhance your personal development in the areas of poise (in heels?), self confidence (to do what?), communication skills (if your voice doesn’t crack) and good sportsmanship (what kind of sport is without a ball?),” said organizers.
Contestants must be an incoming sophomore, junior, senior or graduate at one of the five high schools in Colusa County.
Applications are limited to the first 15 entries and three entries per school.
All interested participants must complete an official pageant application and submit it to the Colusa County Fairgrounds office. If the candidate is under the age of 18, the application must be submitted with the signature of a parent or legal guardian.
An application fee of $20.20 per contestant is due at the time of application submission. Payments can be made via cash or credit card paid by a parent, sponsor or participant. Checks will not be accepted for payment. Applications that have not been completed properly or submitted without payment will not be processed.
Winner of the Mr. Cinderfella Pageant will receive a $500 scholarship and $1,000 dollars will also be donated in his name to the high school club or organization of his choice. The high school club or organization that the candidate will be competing for must be specified on the application.
The Mr. Cinderfella Pageant is scheduled for Friday, June 10, at 8:30 p.m. in the Grandstands.
Applications for all of the pageants are currently available at the Colusa County Fairgrounds office or online at http://www.colusafairgrounds.com/entry-forms/enter-pageants.
The office – located at 1301 10 St. in Colusa – is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed daily for lunch from 12-1 p.m.
Applications for all pageants should be mailed to the Colusa County Fairgrounds or submitted electronically by emailing araceli@colusacounyfair.com.
The 82nd annual Colusa County Fair will be held June 9-12.
For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds office at 530-458-2641.