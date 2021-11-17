Colusa falls to Pierce in quarterfinals

The No. 2 Bears advanced to a semifinal date with East Nicolaus next week following a 42-0 rout of No. 7 Colusa in the Northern Section D-IV quarterfinals Friday night in Arbuckle.
Manuel Lopez had 23 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns. Iain Kalfsbeek added 4 carries for 41 yards and a score for Pierce (8-3). Daniel Gonzalez chipped in 4 carries for 40 yards and a TD.
Defensively Tristan Flores led the team in tackles and had a sack. Brandon Saavedra had 6 tackles with 2 sacks, while Kalfsbeek had an interception.
Pierce will host No. 6 East Nicolaus, which upset No. 3 Williams, 27-6 on the road Friday.
For East Nic, Ty Grigsby rushed for three scores, while Jayden Bendure added a touchdown to preserve the road playoff win.
The Spartans improved to 4-6 on the year. Williams ended at 8-3.
Semifinals are set for Nov. 19.