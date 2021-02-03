Although the 2021 Colusa Farm Show has been postponed until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one staple of the three-day event will happen as originally scheduled.
The 19th annual Colusa Farm Show Breakfast, presented by Rabo AgriFinance, will be conducted virtually Wednesday, Feb. 3, starting at 8 a.m.
The webinar is free to attend and those interested can register by visiting the upcoming events sections at www.csuchico.edu/ag or www.agleaders.org.
Sarah J DeForest, director of external relations for CSU, Chico College of Agriculture, said the breakfast committee operates separately from the Farm Show and made the decision to hold the breakfast virtually before the show itself was postponed.
“Hopefully next year we can get back into synchronicity, as we value the connection between the two events and the crossover in attendance,” said DeForest.
According to DeForest, this year’s program will be the same as it has been during the traditional breakfast, aside from the virtual format and the meal itself.
“Each of our host organizations will provide an update, we’re still having the economic update from Rabo AgriFinance’s Roland Fumasi, and we’re excited for the keynote address from Tyson Redpath,” said DeForest.
Redpath, the senior vice president for The Russell Group, a lobbying firm in Washington, D.C., that specializes in food and agricultural policy, will provide insight into what agriculture policy-making will look like in the new Congress and the new Biden administration.
The breakfast began in 2003, when Les Heringe – who is an alumnus of Ag Leadership – and Charlie Crabb – who was the dean of the College of Agriculture – wanted to organize an alumni gathering during the Colusa Farm Show. Alumni of Alpha Gamma Rho were already getting together for breakfast so they agreed to partner with Chico State and Ag Leadership to create an annual event. According to DeForest, that first year the breakfast was held in a tent on the farm show grounds with about 50 attendees and raised $1,200 in sponsorships.
Since then, the event – hosted by alumni of the California State University, Chico College of Agriculture, California Agricultural Leadership Foundation and Alpha Gamma Rho – has raised nearly $500,000 for scholarships and leadership programs within the CSU, Chico College of Agriculture and the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation.
At this time, new dates for the Colusa Farm Show have not been announced.
For more information about the breakfast, contact DeForest at 530-898-3737 or sdeforest@csuchico.edu.