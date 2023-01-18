As efforts continue for the 58th annual Colusa Farm Show, Colusa County Fairgrounds officials are seeking volunteers to join the 2023 Colusa Farm Show Committee.
Fairgrounds officials said the committee will meet at the fairgrounds office through February to discuss the implementation of the long-standing Colusa County transition.
“We love to have members of the community involved in preparation of the show,” said organizers.
For more information, call 530-458-2641 or email laura@colusacountyfair.com.