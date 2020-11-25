Colusa Farm Show postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19

The Colusa County Fair Board of Directors voted last week to postpone the 2021 Colusa Farm Show due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision was a tough one and all other options were explored,” said Laura Ford, CEO of the Colusa County Fairgrounds.
According to Ford, the decision was made because, while Colusa was in the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Better Economy system at the time, a move back into the purple, most restrictive tier was imminent due to a surge in positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County.
The show, held at the beginning of February each year for the last 55 years, is a beloved community event that brings the latest and greatest in farming innovations to the Colusa Fairgrounds. Year after year, the show attracts thousands of people from all over for the unique, hands-on and one-on-one experience offered at the show.
An estimated 20,000 people attended this year’s farm show, as well as more than 300 vendors exhibiting tools and technology from all avenues of the agricultural industry during the three-day event held in February.
“Moving forward we will monitor the State of California’s COVID restrictions in hopes of having the 2021 Colusa Farm Show later in the year,” said Ford. “Once Colusa County is in a less restrictive tier, and we can verify that the State of California will not shut down our event, we will make an announcement with the new dates for the 2021 show.”
At this time, Ford said she has begun the process of issuing refunds to all vendors already signed up to attend this year as well as contacting those on the participation list to notify them of the postponement.
“Knowing we are all in this together, my wish for each and every vendor and its employees continued support from your patrons, and continued health and safety,” said Ford. “... Your faith in us has not gone unrecognized. The show will go on, so keep your eyes open for an update from us in the early part of 2021.”