Colusa Fire opens station for breakfast, fellowship

After months void of community events, comradery and fellowship returned to the firehouse in Colusa on Sunday as the Colusa Firefighters Association hosted its pancake breakfast.
David Avera, engineer for the Colusa Fire Department, said about 300 people came to the station on Sunday morning to enjoy a stack of pancakes and a cup of coffee with local fire personnel.
“Many in attendance were so happy to see it put on again,” said Avera.
The tradition is more than four decades old but was lost for a few years due to time constraints and scheduling conflicts with other events until fire personnel brought the tradition back in March 2020, just days before everything shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Avera said this year’s breakfast was much like those the association has hosted in the past, but through generous donations from the community, there were several more high-quality raffle items offered this year.
“The community stepped up and generously gave us the items needed in order to put together 11 raffle items,” said Avera. “It is always a humbling experience to see everyone come together to enjoy a time of fellowship with fellow community members.”
Keeping with the format of the previous year, this year’s breakfast did not have a set ticket price. Instead, the station only accepted donations in any amount as the cost of admission and all of the donations go right back into services offered by the association.
“The donations that we received will continue to support the volunteer staff with needs such as equipment and training costs,” said Avera. “Donations support our Smoke Alarm Program for senior citizens within the community. Also, a portion of the proceeds will go to our new program ‘The Cinderella Project’ and our ongoing scholarship program for seniors looking to pursue a career in fire and EMS.”
According to Avera, association members are already planning to bring the pancake breakfast back for good, but they are not sure yet if the event will be held annually or semi-annually.