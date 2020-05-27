Colusa football has yet to start spring practice

Editor’s Note: In a normal year it would be time for spring football camps to be gearing up around the area. This year, however; due to the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus, many teams are still uncertain about when they can begin working out, and if there will even be a high school football season. When, and if you find out, the fate of your camp and prep football season please reach out to Jeff Larson at 749-4786 and jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
Despite a lower positive case tally and businesses opening up, Colusa High School football and sports programs are still in a wait-and-see mode in terms when they can return to campus for regular offseason practice sessions.
Eric Lay, the school’s athletic director and baseball coach, said in Colusa it’s a county and school district decision as to when to allow training camps to open up.
Lay, who received guidance this week from the Northern Section, said there is no clearance for student-athletes to be on campus in any condition.
“We’re currently in a holding pattern,” Lay said.
He is aware of districts like Suttter, Wheatland and East Nicolaus receiving approval to move forward with spring football camps, but given that they are in different counties and districts the approval process varies, Lay said.
“Nothing on campus at all,” he said. “We’re playing it safe and doing what we can to keep kids safe. I feel like we’re getting close.”
Lay said major restaurants in town and a couple training facilities have reopened under strict county health guidelines regarding facial coverings and proper social distancing.
“There’s no more than 10 allowed in the training facilities … activities in small groups are happening,” Lay said.
Lay understands the physical and emotional strain that athletes are under during home isolation, and is looking forward to the time when athletic practices can resume. Lay referenced June 8 as a possible timetable for football to return to campus for offseason workout programs.
All future programs would abide by current state and local health guidelines, Lay said.
“June 8 makes sense for us,” Lay said. “Just getting the kids out and doing something physical.”
Lay said camaraderie is a huge part of sports training camps in any area.
Winters, Colusa’s rival and the southernmost school in the section, was told that there will be no campus activities until at least July 1, Lay said.