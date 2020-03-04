In the Northern Section Division III girls soccer championship game Last Saturday in Winters, the No. 2 Colusa RedHawks gave it a their all, but for the second year in a succumbed to the No.1 seed and defending champion Warriors by a score of 3-1.
Colusa had two chances in the early going but could not convert, although it kept Winters off the board heading into the intermission.
However, the RedHawks lost the services of one of their stalwart defenders in Wendy Navarro who went down with an injury near the end of the first half and as a result, Winters was able to increase the pressure and score three times in the final 40 minutes of play.
Senior Veronica Jauregui accounted for Colusa’s lone goal after drilling a penalty kick following a hand ball call against Winters.
Colusa (18-6-2) finishes the season as the section runner up.