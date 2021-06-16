Both Colusa and Glenn counties’ unemployment rates saw a decrease in April compared March, according to the most recent statistics from the Employment Development Department.
The Colusa County unemployment rate decreased to 13 percent in April compared to 15.6 percent the month prior and Glenn County’s unemployment was 6.9 percent in April compared to 7.4 percent in March.
California’s unemployment rate in April was 8.1 percent and the nation’s rate was 5.7 percent.
Several Colusa County industries saw an increase in available jobs, such as farm (420 jobs); manufacturing (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (50 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (40 jobs); and government (150 jobs).
The mining, logging and construction industry in Colusa County saw a decrease of 10 available jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an increase in available jobs included farm (200 jobs); mining, logging and construction (20 jobs); professional and business services (10 jobs); educational and health services (60 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (30 jobs).
Industries that saw a decrease in available jobs in Glenn County included manufacturing (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (80 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); and government (20 jobs).
Colusa County had the second highest unemployment rate in the state, with only Imperial County having a higher rate of 16.1 percent.
Glenn County ranked 25th out of California’s 58 counties for lowest unemployment rates.