Colusa and Glenn counties saw improvement in unemployment rates in May compared to the month prior, according to the most recent data from the Employment Development Department.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 11.2 percent in May compared to 12.9 percent in April.
May’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 6.3 compared to 6.8 percent the month prior.
California’s unemployment rate was 7.5 percent in May while the nation’s was 5.5 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw an increase in available jobs included farm (400 jobs); mining, logging and construction (20 jobs); manufacturing (180 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (20 jobs).
The government industry saw a decrease of 90 jobs in Colusa County.
Glenn County industries that saw an increase of available jobs included farm (60 jobs); mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (140 jobs); financial activities (20 jobs); educational and health services (60 jobs); leisure and hospitality (100 jobs); and government (10 jobs).
Industries in Glenn County that saw a decrease in jobs included manufacturing (10 jobs); and professional and business services (30 jobs).
Colusa County had the second highest unemployment rate in the state, ranked 57th out of California’s 58 counties for lowest unemployment rate. Imperial County was the only county with a higher rate of 15.9 percent.
Glenn County was ranked 24th in the state.