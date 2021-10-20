Several graduates of Colusa and Glenn counties were among 24 college students awarded scholarships from the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation.
“For agriculture to succeed for years to come, it will require the dedication and hard work of the next generation,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the board of directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “We are so pleased that the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation regularly supports dependents of our own Blue Diamond employees as well as assists students whose goals are to be a positive influence on the future of agriculture and who want to make a difference in their communities.”
Celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2011 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college. Recipients must be either dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.
Recipients of this year’s scholarship from Colusa County include Ashlyn Wooldridge of Arbuckle, Kathryn Williams of Arbuckle and Laynee Haywood of Maxwell.
Recipients from Glenn County include Madalyn Nissen of Willows and Matthew Freitas of Glenn.
Since 2011, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 150 scholarships to help students in our local communities achieve their dreams of a college education.