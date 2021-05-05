Both Colusa and Glenn County’s unemployment rates saw a slight improvement in March compared to the month prior, according to the most recent numbers released by the Economic Development Department.
Colusa County reported an unemployment rate of 15.4 percent in March compared to 16.3 percent in February. Glenn County’s rate was 7.3 percent in March compared to 7.7 percent the month prior.
California’s unemployment rate was 8.2 percent while the nation’s was 6.2 percent.
Colusa County industries that saw an increase in available jobs included farm (170 jobs); mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); trade, transpiration and utilities (30 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (10 jobs).
The government industry saw a decrease of 120 available jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an increase in available jobs included farm (250 jobs); mining, logging and construction (20 jobs); manufacturing (20 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (10 jobs); educational and health services (10 jobs); leisure and hospitality (30 jobs); and government (30 jobs).