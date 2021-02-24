The Colusa and Glenn unemployment rates worsened in December compared to the month prior, according to the most recent statistics from the Employment Development Department.
In December, Colusa County’s rate was 15.5 percent compared to 11 percent in November.
Glenn County’s December unemployment rate was 7.7 percent compared to 6 percent the month before.
California’s unemployment rate in December was 8.8 percent and the nation’s was 6.5 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available include farming (380 jobs); mining, logging and construction (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (30 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (20 jobs).
However, other industries saw an increase in jobs, including manufacturing (40 jobs) and government (10 jobs).
Glenn County industries that saw a decrease in jobs include farming (160 jobs); and educational and health services (40 jobs).
Industries that saw an increase in jobs include manufacturing (10 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs); leisure and hospitality (10 jobs); and government (40 jobs).
Glenn County was ranked 22nd for lowest unemployment rate among the state’s 58 counties. Colusa was ranked 57th – the only county with a higher unemployment rate was Imperial County with a 17.7 percent rate.