The Colusa Groundwater Authority (CGA) and Glenn Groundwater Authority (GGA) will host two meetings next week to discuss the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).
“Against the backdrop of the critical drought, these meetings will engage the public about future groundwater management to improve long range local sustainable conditions,” it was stated in a release issued by Colusa Subbasin.
According to the release, both agencies are required to prepare a Groundwater Sustainability Plan(GSP) for the Colusa Subbasin under the SGMA.
These meetings will review Chapters five and six of the GSP, which were released last week and discuss sustainability conditions and potential projects and actions that might be pursued by the agencies.
Both chapters can be reviewed in their entirety at https://tinyurl.com/29p6etdh.
“Agency representatives will provide an overview of the information in these chapters and
will outline methods to provide feedback in the near future,” it was stated in the release. “The meetings will also include a review of previously released draft chapters and a discussion of next steps in the GSP completion process.”
Public feedback is also encouraged, according to organizers.
“We’ve been at this process a long time and the planning is nearing its end” said CGA Board Member Darrin Williams. “As a Private Well Owner representing similar water users on the CGA Board, we’re getting to crunch time for stakeholders to get up-to-speed on SGMA and how it will affect us in the long run. People really need to come to these meetings.”
Glenn County Supervisor Grant Carmon agreed, saying that SGMA is a challenging topic.
“The decisions we will make soon will affect the lives of many people in Glenn and Colusa Counties and the information we will present at these meetings is critically important for stakeholders to consider,” said Carmon. “I can’t stress enough how important it is that our constituents attend one of these meetings.”
A virtual meeting will be held Wednesday, July 28 from 6-8 p.m. To attend the meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/ez9d74tx or call 669-900-6833. Enter meeting ID: 826 1393 3000and passcode: 630147.
Then on Thursday, July 29, an in-person meeting will be held at the Sites Project Authority, 122 Old Highway 99W, Maxwell, from 6-8 p.m.
According to organizers, the content of both meetings will be the same.
For more information, contact Colusa Groundwater Authority Program Manager Mary Fahey at 458-0719 or Glenn Groundwater Authority Program Manager Lisa Hunter at 934-6540.