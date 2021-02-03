The Nature Conservancy, in partnership with the Colusa Groundwater Authority, will soon begin accepting applications for the 2021 on-farm Multi-Benefit Groundwater Recharge Incentive Program.
According to a release issued by the Nature Conservancy, the program provides an opportunity for growers to receive financial compensation for recharging groundwater in the course of normal farming operations while also providing critical shallow wetland habitat for migratory birds.
To provide more information about the program, a virtual workshop will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 9. The meeting will begin with a half hour presentation about the program at 11 a.m., followed by an informal question and answer session from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Those interested in attending the Zoom meeting can do so by visiting https://tnc.zoom.us/j/98305529168.
According to the release, the program is seeking commitments from growers to irrigate selected fields. These can include post-harvest fields or fields rotated out of production this growing season and does not include planted orchards or vineyards, it was stated in the release. The program compensates growers for field preparation, irrigation and water costs.
Applications for the 2021 program will be accepted early this year and the application process will be outlined during the workshop;
For more information, contact Julia Barfield at 916-449-2852, email jbarfield@tnc.org or visit https://colusagroundwater.org/projects/.