Jeff Turner, superintendent of the Colusa Unified School District, announced on Monday that Rebecca Changus will serve as interim principal at Colusa High School at the start of the 2020-21 school year until the district is able to fill the vacant position.
“Ms. Changus’ familiarity, experience and success as the former Colusa High School principal places her in a unique position to support students, teachers, staff and the school community during these unprecedented times,” said Turner.
Changus worked at Colusa High School, first as a teacher and then as the principal, for 15 years before making the decision to transfer to principal of Birchfield Primary School at the start of the last school year.
Turner has also asked Noah Gomez, assistant principal at Egling Middle School, to step into the role of principal at Birchfield until Changus is able to return and Erika Lemenager, principal at Egling Middle School, will act as interim assistant principal while Gomez fills in.