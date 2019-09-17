On Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, Colusa High School held a commemoration ceremony to honor the men and women who perished on Sept. 11, 2001.
Along with the staff and students of CHS, members of the Veterans of Foreign War, Colusa City Fire, Colusa Rural Fire, Colusa County Sheriff’s Department, Colusa Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Army, Navy, Air Force, and Emergency Medical Technicians attended the commemoration.
“Retired Colusa County Superior Court judge John H. Tiernan flawlessly delivered the commemoration to CHS students and staff and educated everyone on the events that occurred that day,” said Colusa High School Principal Joshua Mason.