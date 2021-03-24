The Colusa Unified School District has selected Ryan Vercruysse as its new Colusa High School principal. Vercruysse, his wife Sarah and son Adam are excited to be joining the Colusa community. As Colusa High School’s principal, he believes that CHS is a place where history, success and traditions are evident throughout the school hallways and within the community. He is eager to contribute hard work, dedication, and commitment to the Colusa High School team.
Mr. Vercruysse holds over 12 years of educational experience as a classroom teacher, athletic director/varsity coach and administrator. During his six years as an associate principal at Red Bluff and Paradise High Schools, he partnered with teachers and families to facilitate successful behavior and academic intervention programs. He also served as the administrator in charge of school safety, discipline management and special education for high school students. From his previous experience as an administrator, Vercruysse brings a variety of skills, strategies and resources that will build upon Colusa High School’s educational programs that support all students to achieve college and career readiness.
Vercruysse stated he feels “truly honored to be able to serve Colusa High School as principal in the Colusa Unified School District” and looks forward to working side by side with the faculty and staff and continuing to embrace the tradition of academic excellence and the culture of service and compassion among all members of the Redhawk family.