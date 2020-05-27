Colusa High students among finalists in regional environmental contest

A trio from Colusa High School scored big in a regional environmental contest, placing among this year’s finalists for the Caring for Our Watershed contest.
Chaena Laux, Edgar Cruz, and Alejandra Melchor Barragan were among the top ten submissions chosen out of the 680 proposals reviewed by community judges for the contest.
Their proposal aimed to reduce the amount of single-use plastics being thrown away from their school’s cafeteria by designating one utensil-free day into every week, according to a release issued by Caring for Our Watershed.
“The students created menu options with foods already common to school lunches to allow for this transition within the existing budget,” read the release. “In their plan, students would work with the Director of Nutrition to launch this pilot project, and would collect data on plastic waste reduction. Information from their analysis would be shared with other schools to determine benefits, challenges and feasibility for longer-term implementation.”
According to the release, the proposal writing contest challenges students to research their local watershed, identify an environmental concern and come up with a realistic solution.
“The purpose of the contest is simple,” says Nutrien’s Sustainability Initiatives and Reporting Manager, Lindsey Verhaeghe. “Our goal is to encourage students to learn about their local watershed and be inspired to make improvements to the land, air and water. With community and school support, we have seen the creativity and determination students have for protecting and preserving the environment. It’s inspiring when they turn their ideas into reality.”
All finalists win cash awards, earn equal matching awards for their schools and are eligible for additional funds to complete their projects, read the release, with a total of more than $27,000 in prize and implementation money available to students and schools who participate in the program.
Traditionally, finalists would present their ideas to a panel of judges and an audience to determine their placement and award amount in an in-person final competition but that was canceled this year die to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Instead, this year all top ten finalists will receive an evenly distributed cash prize,” read the release. “Schools (and) clubs will also receive an award of $600 for each of their finalist entries as well as participation awards.”
The annual Caring for Our Watersheds contest is a joint program between Nutrien and the Center for Land-Based Learning.