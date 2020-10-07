Colusa Lions Club to host annual 3F Bike Ride Saturday

The Colusa Lions Club will host their 11th annual “Flat, Fast and Fun” Century Bike Ride on Saturday.
Originally scheduled for May 2, the event was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jim Pingrey, president of the Colusa Lions Club, said there are more than 100 riders signed up for the race so far, which is about half of the amount that would normally participate.
Those interested in participating can pre-register online at http://3fcentury.com/index.php. Registration will also be available at the event’s start location, 901 Parkhill St. in Colusa, on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. or on the morning of the event starting at 5:45 a.m.
Three routes will be offered during the ride: a 100-mile century, a 100K metric century which is 68 miles or a 38-mile ride. Registration fees range from $45-$70, depending on route.
The 3F Century is different than most century rides because it doesn’t have the heart-pounding, thigh-killing climbs common in most.
“Instead of hills, hills and more hills, the 3F Century offers a flat, fast and fun bike ride,” said Dave MeGarth, founder of the 3F Century Ride. “The total elevation gain is 591 inches.”
The 3F Century Ride began in May of 2009 as a fundraiser to raise money to purchase a new mat for the Colusa High School wrestling team.
McGarth, principal of Colusa High School at the time, had just started a new wrestling program and initiated the bike ride to pay back a loan he had taken out from the Colusa Redskins Athletic Foundation to cover the costs of the new wrestling mat.
Over the last decade, the ride has grown to include hundreds of participants traveling from all over the state for the chance to ride through the quiet country roads in the area.
The Lions Club partnered with McGarth after the third year of the event and have hosted the event each year since with McGarth’s help.
Proceeds from the race are used by the Lions Club to give back to the community of Colusa.
For more information or the register online, visit www.3fcentury.com/index.php.