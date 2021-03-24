Sutter County Superior Court Judge Susan Green ruled that there was enough evidence for the case against a Colusa man charged with second-degree murder to proceed to trial.
Tony Daniel Kesterson, 30, is charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury, child endangerment, and a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license.
On April 19, 2020, Kesterson was allegedly traveling eastbound on Highway 20 in a 2007 Ford Fusion at a high rate of speed with his 10-year-old son in the car. East of South Tarke Road, Kesterson lost control, drove across the westbound lane and collided into a concrete wall. Kesterson’s vehicle came to rest directly in front of a 2014 Toyota Tacoma whose driver was unable to stop in time and collided with the Ford.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Kesterson was arrested in June 2020 and has since been in custody in Sutter County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
At a preliminary hearing Thursday, Green held Kesterson to answer on all charges, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich. Kesterson will next appear in court on April 19 for an arraignment on the information.