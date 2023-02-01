The Colusa County Board of Supervisors recently approved a resolution that brings the building of the new Colusa County Detention and Treatment Facility one step closer to fruition.
Colusa County officials have been working since 2013 to construct a new facility to replace the current multipurpose Type II county jail facility located on Bridge Street – which was built in 1963 – after a Jail Needs Assessment recommended the immediate replacement of the existing facility.
“The current facility utilizes linear style housing units which cannot be easily supervised and is inadequate to provide inmate programs or the efficient movement of prisoners,” said Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell. “The facility was never intended nor is it designed to house prisoners for the extended sentencing we are experiencing pursuant to Assembly Bill 109.”
Colusa County Grand Jury assessments for the past several years have found that while the jail is currently functional, the facility is outdated and does not meet current correctional facility standards due to its linear design layout, which poses a safety risk to inmates and staff.
According to Bradwell, Colusa County submitted an application to the Board of State and Community Corrections in September 2015 for Senate Bill 863 funding to design and build a new jail facility with 96 beds, an education and treatment program space, a recreation area, medical and dental clinical space and other spaces as needed to support the mission of the jail. The county was then notified in January 2016 that it would be awarded $20 million for the design and construction of the new facility.
According to Bradwell, the initial project cost was estimated at $20,297,000, with the county share totalling $297,000.
There have been several other delays in moving through the multiple state level approval process since 2017, said Bradwell, but the county was able to get back on track in early 2022 with the acquisition of Vanir – the new project manager. Vanir recently provided an updated budgetary estimate and milestone schedule for the project totalling $35,645,199, bumping the county’s share of cost up to $15,645,199.
“Unfortunately, there are no additional funds available from the state to offset the increased costs, so they must be borne by the county,” said Bradwell.
The resolution that was approved by the board on Jan. 17 revised the one-page budget summary table, affirmed the commitment of the county cash match of $15,645,199, and accepted the proposal by Clark Sullivan/Broward Builders – the construction firms that had been competing for bids to work on the project since August 2017 – by conditionally awarding the construction contract.
The other construction company that was selected to participate in the bidding process subsequently dropped out on July 29, 2022, and the county received approval by the state to proceed with the bidding process with only one respondent.
With the board’s approval, Bradwell said the next step is for the state to consider the project for final approval before the State Department of Finance on March 10. Upon state approval, the conditional contract award will become unconditional and the county will issue a Notice to Proceed to Clark Sullivan/Broward Builders.
“Barring construction delays, the facility should be substantially completed by November 2025,” said Bradwell.