Colusa has been ranked as one of the safest cities in California, according to a recent study.
The analysis found that Colusa, with a population of 5,930, ranked as the 31st safest city in the state, with an average safety score of 81.12 and a rate of 0.84 violent crimes per 1,000 citizens. According to the study, Colusa has a citizen-to-officer ratio of 1.52 per 1,000 people and a rate of 15.35 property crimes per 1,000 citizens.
These results are based on research conducted by the security-based review, comparison and news site Security Baron, who analyzed FBI rankings of crime rates to find out what the top 50 safest cities are in California as well as their safety scores.
Imperial was found to be the safest city in the state, with a safety score of 89.34 and an average income of $85,163. Research indicates that the city also has a citizen-to-officer ratio of 0.85 per 1,000 people and there are 4,465 households here on average.