Colusa native Natalie Garcia, a freshman culinary arts student, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester, according to a release issued by the school.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides a regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. The university has more than 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries.