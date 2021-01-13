Colusa native Natalie Garcia, a freshman Culinary Arts major at Bob Jones University, was among approximately 900 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
