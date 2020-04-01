The Colusa Police Department continue to investigate an incident that left a Williams man dead, according to a release from the department.
At approximately 7:13 p.m. Thursday evening, officers from the Colusa and Williams Police Departments responded to the 1300 block of Wescott Road for a reported shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located Giovanni Antony Alcatraz, 19, of Williams, with a single gun shot wound to the face.
According to Colusa Police Department Sgt. David Jackson, the victim was stable enough to transport at the time of their arrival and was life flighted to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
On Friday evening, Jackson confirmed that the victim has succumbed to his injuries.
At this time, Jackson said there is no known motive for the shooting and officers have obtain little information about the suspect.
“Witnesses in the area described a possible suspect as a Hispanic male adult driving a black older 4 door Honda,” read the release.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect or a vehicle that matched the description given by witnesses.
With the assistance of the Colusa County District Attorney’s Office, the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.
Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call the Colusa Police Department at 458-7777.