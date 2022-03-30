Colusa power outage planned Sunday as PG&E works to update power lines

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced on Monday that the utility will be upgrading utility poles and power lines in downtown Colusa to provide greater electric reliability and increased capacity.
According to a release issued by the utility, PG&E has been working to upgrade 26 wooden utility poles in the alleys that run between Main and Market streets from First to Ninth streets in preparation of the new power lines.
On Sunday, a planned power outage will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will impact 245 PG&E customers in downtown Colusa.
“PG&E has mailed letters to impacted customers to alert them of the planned power outage,” read the release. “A Sunday was chosen so as to have minimal impact on local businesses.”
During the planned outage, crews will install 3,400 feet of power lines.
According to the release, the power line upgrade is related to improvements at the Colusa Substation located at First and Main streets.
Later this summer, PG&E will finish a two-year project to completely rebuild the Colusa Substation before replacing the substation perimeter fence along the Main and First streets sides with walls.
“Once completed, the upgraded substation will better serve future electric demand while providing more reliable power to the Colusa area,” said Alison Feliz-Wukasinovich, senior manager of PG&E’s Sacramento and Sierra divisions. “The new equipment includes state-of-the-art remote monitoring and operating capabilities and protective devices, which will mean fewer power outages and faster restoration times for customers.”
For more information, visit www.pge.com.