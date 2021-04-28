The Colusa High baseball team recorded three wins last week, improving 15-0 overall and 2-0 in the Sacramento Valley League.
Colusa 19, Paradise 0 (5 inn)
With the help of a 14-run fifth inning, Colusa closed out Paradise on the road, 19--0 in five innings Tuesday due to the 10-run scoring rule.
The RedHawks improved to 13-0 on the year.
Daniel O’Sullivan finished 3-5 with three RBI, while Drew Bradbury went 2-2 with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored.
Emanuel Frias had a couple hits, two RBI and a double.
Colusa is at Las Plumas Thursday for a 4 p.m. game.
Colusa 15, Paradise 0 (5 inn)
Colusa was an error away from perfection Wednesday against Paradise.
Luke Kalfsbeek threw a five-inning no hitter and nearly a perfect game if it wasn’t for a defensive miscue that halted the masterpiece. As it stood, Kalfsbeek and Colusa toppled Paradise 15-0 to move to 14-0 on the year.
Kalfsbeek, Mason Saso, Drew Bradbury and Emanuel Frias each collected two hits at the plate. Frias had 4 RBI.
Colusa 7, Las Plumas 2
Bradbury struck out nine over five innings to put Colusa in good position, while the hitters took care of the rest, leading to a 7-2 win over Las Plumas Thursday.
The victory moved Colusa to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in league.
At the plate, Kalfsbeek and Frias each had two hits, while Kalfsbeek drove in a pair of runners.